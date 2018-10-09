Nothing to stop accountability

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that no matter how much the opposition would raise hue and cry, the process of accountability would not stop. “We should accord respect to the state institutions and desist from ridiculing them

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament after the eventful Senate proceedings on Monday the minister insisted that none would be allowed to use derogatory language against the state institutions, like the army.

The minister said that state institutions were functioning within their constitutional ambit and would continue doing so. During the speech of PkMAP Senator Usman Kakar in the Senate, he had objected to his remarks against the army.

Referring to Prime Minister’s news conference in Lahore on Sunday, he pointed out that the Prime Minister had talked about the corrupt people. “Whenever the Prime Minister talks about corruption and corrupt people, no one knows, why the opposition lawmakers protest and stage walk-outs,” he wondered.

In response to a question, he said that had the Prime Minister control over the NAB, then half of them would have not been making speeches in the House. Prime Minister, he noted, had made it clear that there would be accountability of the looters of national wealth. He rejected the opposition allegation that PML-N leader’s arrest was an act of political victimisation.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan came under scathing criticism from the opposition in the Senate on Monday for his ‘Hitler-like’ tone and tenor against the rival politicians in his news conference a day earlier, accusing him of using the National Accountability Bureau for political vendetta.

The House proceedings were marred by walk-out by the joint opposition senators, leading to the lack of quorum. However, despite ringing of bells for five minutes, the government could not ensure presence of mandatory 26 senators in the House. Opposition senators wore black arm bands to agitate PML-N leader’s arrest, dubbing it disgrace of the Parliament. They insisted Shahbaz was not involved in corruption of even a penny.

JUI-Fazl’s Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman was particularly harsh towards the Prime Minister and his government, as several of his insinuations and adjectives, hurled at him, were expunged from the record by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrahi, who appeared helpless at one time to restore calm in the House with several opposition senators and treasury members on their feet.

Immediately after the PTI’s Dr. Shahzad Waseem was administered oath as senator, Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq rose to said that the opposition in its meeting before the sitting decided that their members would express their sentiments on the arrest of Leader of Opposition in NA and PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif, who was described as the best administrator, whose crime was Punjab’s development, which the Chinese wanted to replicate.

Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz had no objection to this. PML-N’s Muhammad Javed Abbasi was the first to express his ire at his party leader’s arrest. Others, also spoke included Senator Maulana Atta, Abdul Qayyum, Ayesha Raza, Ghous Bakhsh Niazi of PML-N and PkMAP’s Usman Kakar and Tahir Bizenjo of the National Party.

Raja Zafar regretted that Shahbaz was summoned in one case and apprehended in another one and strongly questioned the way, he was forced to undergo pain and then handed over to NAB. He called the day of his arrest the black day in Pakistan’s democracy. “The action hurt all Pakistanis and political parties and shook the country. The way the government is behaving has put a question mark on future of democracy in Pakistan,” he asserted.

However, it was the speech by Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s younger brother Senator Atta, which really unsettled the ministers, sitting in the first row and some treasury senators, including Senator Faisal Javed.

Minister for Science Technology Muhammad Azam Swati, State Minister for Interior Sheharyar Afridi and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan strongly protested over the choice of words, used by Senator Maulana Atta against the Prime Minister and demanded of the chair to ask him to first apologise then they would let him speak. They questioned why he was so upset on the arrest of leader of another party.

However, he appeared in no mood to oblige and when the chair insisted on this, he contended why he should tender an apology, when his words had already been expunged. “Why was the Prime Minister threatening the opposition, should he not hurl threats at India? We don’t give a damn to his news conference,” he cried, as most of time, he spoke, his mike was kept switched off.

Opposition Senators alleged that the PTI had been brought through rigging to execute certain agenda that included weakening of the Parliament and democracy. They charged that the Prime Minister and his ministers were already in the knowledge of NAB action and they had talked about it to media even that evening.