DPO transfer case: SC asks if it is ‘Naya Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday disposed of the matter relating to transfer of Pakpattan former District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Gondal after accepting written apologies from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Ahsan Jameel Gujar, and Punjab former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu case regarding the transfer matter of Pakpattan former DPO.

The court accepted the written apologies on the condition that such an incident would not appear in future again. Chief Justice warned re-opening of the matter if such a thing happened again.

“Go and tell the prime minister that I am unhappy with him. Is this what Naya Pakistan is supposed to be?” the chief justice asked while addressing Punjab advocate general.

The CJP asked the Punjab advocate general to convey court’s displeasure over the issue to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court held that in pursuance of its earlier direction, Punjab former IGP Kaleem Imam had submitted an inquiry report however, it had expressed dissatisfaction over the said report and then asked Khaliq Dad Lak, Chief of National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) to conduct fresh inquiry to ascertain if there was any political intervention in the matter.

In pursuance of the court direction, Mr Lak conducted fresh inquiry into the matter and submitted his findings before the court on October 3.

The inquiry report held that the pressure was directly exerted from the office of the Punjab chief minister for transfer of District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Gondal. While ex-IGP Kaleem Imam simply “rubber-stamped” the order.

“Orders of transferring Pakpattan ex-DPO at an odd time on 27-08-2018 flowed from CM office and ex-IGP only acted as a ‘rubber stamp’,” the inquiry report had concluded.

After the inquiry report was submitted, the court had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and ex-IGP Kaleem Imam and Ahsen Jamil Gujar to submit their replies within three days.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, former IGP Kaleem Imam and Ahsen Jamil Gujar the other day submitted their replies.

During the course of hearing on Monday, Chief Justice took strong exception to the Punjab CM reply to Lak inquiry report.

The chief justice said that instead of being ashamed of his involvement in the DPO’s transfer, he showed his arrogance. The CJP directed Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Awais to submit before it written apology of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Ahsen Jamil Gujjar and IGP Kaleem Imam.

In his findings, Nacta chief Khaliq Dad Lak had submitted that the orders for Gondal’s transfer in the middle of the night “flowed” from the chief minister’s office.

Punjab CM however, in his reply rejected the Lak report terming it a “figment of the imagination of a fertile mind.”

The CM had also submitted that the Inquiry Officer Mr Lak had grudge against the present government for not appointing him as Punjab IGP.