Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KSE dips

KARACHI: The stock market continued its downward spiral as the KSE-100 index dipped 1,382 points during trading on Monday.

KSE-100, the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange decreased by 1,328.06 points or 3.39 percent to 37,898.29 points. As much as Rs238 billion of the stock brokers had witnessed a complete loss.

Financial experts said the volatility in the market was due to reports of the government approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package. They added that meeting IMF targets would lead to inflation in the country.

"Government’s lack of clarity on the IMF front" was the main cause of the slide, said Saad Hashemy, chief economist and director of research at Topline Securities.

"If the government tomorrow comes out with a clear policy that we have these issues and we are going to IMF or gives a clear indication, that would put market sentiments right," he said.

The rupee slipped in the open market, closing at 129.00 rupees compared with a close of 126.80 on Friday.

However, in interbank trading it held steady at 124.20."Uncertainty on the arrangement of foreign exchange flows was reflected in the depreciation of Pakistan rupees against the US dollar in the open market, which dampened equity investors’ sentiment," said Samiullah Tariq, director of research at Arif Habib Limited.

Emerging markets currency turmoil is putting increasing pressure on Pak rupee, analysts said. The rupee is down 20 percent since December as dwindling foreign currency reserves paired with a widening current account deficit prompted successive devaluations by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Any significant difference between the rates encourages transactions outside the formal banking system.

“We remain bearish on the Pakistani rupee as the currency is likely to remain under depreciatory pressures with weaker external finances,” it said. Pakistan’s economy has been wobbly for months, triggering speculation that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s new government may request the country’s 13th International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout since late 1980s, though the administration calls that a last resort.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape