Women T20 Super League

PESHAWAR: The Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday announced to hold the first-ever Women T20 Cricket Super League.

Sports Director (Operations) Syed Saqlain Shah told reporters that the league would be played from October 26 to November 2 at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar.

Flanked by league’s organising secretary Miss Sadaf Khan, Director Sports Azizullah Jan and others, he said the trophy unveiling ceremony would be held on October 25.

He added that eight teams including Karachi Queens, Peshawar Angels, Rawalpindi Hitters, Fata Strikers, Peshawar Paighlay, Islamabad Blasters, Kashmir Stars and Quetta Fighters will participate in the league.