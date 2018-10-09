Jelena dumped out of HK Open

HONG KONG: Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko was dumped out of the Hong Kong Open Monday — by a player ranked 299 places below her.

The Latvian world number 18 crashed out in three sets against outsider Kristina Kucova — who before Monday had not had a WTA main draw in more than a year — in the first round.

Third seed Ostapenko scraped through the first set 7-5 before losing her way in the second with repeated netted ground strokes and Kucova’s vicious backhand tipping the scales in the Slovak’s favour.

The match ended on a farcical note when a shot by Kucova was called in even though it appeared to land well beyond the baseline. An angry Ostapenko, out of challenges, then faced a double match point and quickly succumbed to go down 7-5, 3-6, 2-6.

“In tennis sometimes one ball can decide the whole match. That ball was quite far out — I was surprised the chair umpire didn’t call it,” Ostapenko said.

“But unfortunately I had run out of challenges and couldn’t do anything.”

Ostapenko, still only 21, was looking to recover from a poor China Open performance hampered by a wrist injury, but instead endured a miserable evening in Hong Kong.

She said her 28-year-old opponent had played like she had “nothing to lose”.

“Today she was playing at a very high level but of course it was not the best match and I made a lot of unforced errors.”

Earlier, France’s No 2 Alize Cornet swept into the second round of the Hong Kong Open Monday — helped by a “home” crowd.

The eighth seed brushed aside Israel’s Julia Glushko 6-1, 6-2, to record her first victory in more than a month after a string of first round exits in Chinese tournaments.

But the 28-year-old credited her change in fortunes with the support of her compatriots at the Victoria Park venue.

“Whenever I play in Hong Kong I feel at home because there’s a lot of French people here, there is a big French community and I can feel it when I’m on court,” she said.