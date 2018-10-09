Tue October 09, 2018
Sports

BR
Bureau report
October 9, 2018

Sindh seize trophy in junior swim meet

PESHAWAR: Sindh won the overall trophy of the 23rd National Junior Swimming Championship that concluded here at the Peshawar Sports Complex Monday.

Sindh bagged 914 points to top the table. Punjab with 844 points and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 377 stood second and third, respectively.

It was also a big surprise when only three teams took part in the event and the teams from Islamabad, Fata, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the affiliated units with Pakistan Swimming Federation, did not turn up.

More than 200 swimmers from Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part in Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories.

Punjab with 271 points won the Under-12 competitions, followed by Sindh with 185 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 188 points. Punjab with 383 points also came first in the Under-14 category while Sindh with 220 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 66 points secured 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Sindh with 509 points got first position in the Under-16 category, followed by Punjab with 190 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 124 points.

On the final day, Muneeb of Sindh won gold in Under-16 category 100m butterfly and its other swimmers Waqas and Danial secured silver and browns medals, respectively.

Muneeb made new national record with 04.66 seconds in the Under-16 category competitions.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hassan of Punjab won gold medal in the Under-14 100m free style and Zain Yousaf and Taha Hashmi of Sindh grabbed silver and bronze medals.

Zeeshan of Sindh won gold medal, in 200m in U-16, followed by Abidur Rehman and Adeel Raza of Punjab.

Mekail Faisal Ijaz of Sindh won gold medal in the U-12, 50m butterfly with completing it in a record time of 32.94sec. Aman Siddique and Ali Muhammad of Sindh won silver and browns, respectively.

Zain Yousaf of Punjab won gold medal in 50m breaststroke of U-14, category followed by Danial and Saif Baig. In the U-12 category backstroke, Muhammad Ahmad Durrani set a new record with covering the distance in 16.06sec.

Director Sports KP Azizullah Jan, Secretary General Pakistan Swimming Federation Veena Masawood, president KP Swimming Association Asif Orakzai, Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed and other attended the closing ceremony.

