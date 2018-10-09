Tue October 09, 2018
Sports

REUTERS
October 9, 2018

Pollard, Darren Bravo back for West Indies

KINGSTON: West Indies welcomed back batsman Darren Bravo and all-rounder Kieron Pollard to their limited-overs squad but opener Chris Gayle has decided to skip their series in India and Bangladesh, Cricket West Indies has said.

Bravo, whose stance and bat swing is modelled on his illustrious cousin Brian Lara, returns to the West Indies side after a two-year gap for the three Twenty20 Internationals in India.

Pollard, famed for his six-hitting prowess, will also return after a year out to join the Twenty20 team for the three-match series beginning in Kolkata on November 4.

“We will be without our stalwart, Chris Gayle, for this Indian tour and the next tour against Bangladesh as he has declined selection at this time,” Courtney Browne, chairman of the selection panel, said in a statement late on Sunday.

Gayle, 39, is currently busy with the Afghanistan Premier League and will subsequently feature in the T10 league, also in the United Arab Emirates.

“However, he has made himself available for the selection for the visit of England to the Caribbean and the CWC (Cricket World Cup) in 2019,” Browne added.

All-rounder Andre Russell was also named in the Twenty20 squad to be led by Carlos Brathwaite but will miss the One-Day series preceding the T20 matches with an injury.

West Indies picked three uncapped players — opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, all-rounder Fabian Alen and paceman Oshane Thomas - for the five-match One-Day series beginning in Guwahati on October 21.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo and spinner Sunil Narine were conspicuously absent as the rumbling player-board dispute continue to affect the team.

West Indies are smarting from their crushing defeat by an innings and 272 runs inside three days in the first Test in Rajkot and hope to put up a better show in the second and final Test in Hyderabad from Friday.

ODI squad: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.

