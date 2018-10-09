Sarfraz Nawaz calls for overhaul of domestic structure

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Test seamer Sarfraz Nawaz Monday expressed his surprise over the existing cricket system in the country where a bowler possessing uncanny variety with a speed of 148kph is yet to be given a chance at any level in the domestic cricket.

Talking to ‘The News’ from London, Sarfraz said watching Haris Rauf anchoring Lahore Qalandars’ win in the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy was a pleasant surprise.

“It was indeed a pleasant surprise for me to see an Islamabad-based Haris Rauf bowling with a speed of 148kph in the final of Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy.

“Such was his precision that one of the best T20 hitters Chris Morris (South Africa) was finding it hard to hit him. Besides being sharp in speed, Haris was so accurate in his yorkers in the death overs that it was almost impossible for South Africa batsmen to get even single boundary in his last over,” he said.

Sarfraz said more surprising was the fact that the bowler even had yet to be given a chance to play at domestic level.

“Haris thus becomes one of the fastest of bowlers around and has the ability to bowl good yorkers in the death overs. Yet he has never played Pakistan domestic cricket. One wonders what is the criterion of playing in domestic cricket.”

Sarfraz said Pakistan had been struggling recently to get the services of speedsters with true pace and variety.

“In that scenario Pakistan desperately requires a speedster having pace and variety. This guy looks speedy and full of potential. He is tall and can be groomed for international cricket. But first he should be given opportunity to play at domestic level to learn more and improve his physical fitness.”

Sarfraz called for total overhauling of the domestic cricket structure to make it result-oriented.

“Like every spare of life there is a need for complete overhauling of domestic cricket for better results. Our cricket is not giving results even at junior level. We have even failed to make semi-finals of Junior Asia Cup which should be a matter of grave concern for every Pakistan. Afghanistan and Bangladesh cricket is improving. On other hand India look unbeatable at junior level. We have to improve our system to get the require results at junior level.”

Sarfraz hoped with change of guards at the helm of affairs, things would move to right direction.