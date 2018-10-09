Islamabad edge Fata by five runs in Quaid Cup

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad beat Fata by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) met-hod to win the rain-marred match in the Quaid-i-Azam Cup One-Day Tournament at the Diamond Club Ground on Monday.

Put in to bat, Islamabad scored 281-9 in 50 overs. Fata had reached 186-5 in 35.3 overs when the umpires stopped play due to poor visibility. Islamabad at that time had a five-run advantage.

Fahad Iqbal (83) and Farmanullah (63) anchored the Islamabad innings with exciting knocks.

Fahad struck seven fours and a six in his 115-ball knock while Farman hit two sixes and six fours in his 54-ball stay at the wicket.

Naseer Akram (3-59) and Abdul Rauf (2-68) bowled well for Fata.

Fazalur Rehman (60), Rehan Afridi (47) and Asad Afridi (46 not out) then kept Fata’s run chase alive till bad light came to Islamabad’s rescue.

For Islamabad, spinner Mohammad Arsal Shaikh (2-40) bowled well.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 281-9 in 50 overs (Fahad Iqbal 83, Farmanullah 63, Mohammad Nadeem 32, Ali Sarfraz 30, Sarmat Bhatti 29; Naseer Akram 3-59, Abdul Rauf 2-68). Fata 186-5 in 35.3 overs (Fazalur Rehman 60, Rehan Afridi 47, Asad Afridi 46 not out; Mohammad Arsal 2-40). Result: Islamabad won by 5 runs (DLS method).

At UBL Sports Complex Ground No 1, Karachi: Karachi Whites 274 all out in 50 overs (Kashif Iqbal 77, Saad Ali 45, Babar Agha 45; Saad Altaf 3-50, Asif Ali 2-51, Muhammad Ismail 2-62). Rawalpindi 275-3 in 40.2 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 161, Mohammad Nawaz 66 not out, Naveed Malik 24; Anwar Ali 1-14). Result: Rawalpindi won by 7 wickets.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Peshawar 231 all out in 49.4 overs (Gohar Ali 63, Mohammad Mohsin 53, Nabi Gul 33, Sajjad Khan 21; Waqas Ahmed 2-40, Zaid Alam 2-50). Lahore Whites 182-9 in 50 overs (Afaq Shahid 57, Adnan Danish 27, Nauman Anwar 20; Jibran Khan 3-23, Mohammad Mohsin 2-19). Result: Peshawar won by 49 runs.

At Iqbal Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad: SNGPL 352-5 in 50 overs (Ali Waqas 102, Asif Ali 68, Imran Butt 67; Ghulam Mudassar 3-85). NBP 339 all out in 50 overs (Shan Masood 132, Kamran Ghulam 74, Ahsan Ali 46, Umar Siddique 45; Hussain Talat 4-54, Khurram Shehzad 2-32, Bilawal Bhatti 2-65). Result: SNGPL won by 13 runs.

At KRL Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: HBL 320-7 in 50 overs (Abid Ali 91, Sajjad Ali 63, Zohaib Khan 51; Nauman Ali 2-30, Sameen Gul 2-74). KRL 155-1 in 28 overs (Arsalan Bajwa 90 not out, Usman Arshad 30 not out; Ashiq Ali 1-40). Result: KRL won by 9 runs (DLS).

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: ZTBL 263 all out in 49.4 overs (Shahrukh Ali 52, Shakeel Ansar 37, Anas Mustafa 39; Mansoor Amjad 3-44, Ehsan Adil 2-59). Wapda 189-5 in 38 overs (Salman Butt 97 not out, Mohammad Abu Bakr 40, Mansoor Amjad 32; Muhammad Ali 2-31). Result: Wapda won by 5 runs (DLS).

At Multan Cricket Stadium: Lahore Blues 195 all out in 44.2 overs (Fahadul Haq 55, Tayyab Tahir 44, Saad Nasim 30; Shoaib Bilal 2-25, Ghulam Rehman 2-29, Saddam Afridi 2-55). Multan 196-2 in 32 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 73, Imran Rafiq 67 not out, Khalilullah 39 not out; Aizaz Cheema 1-13, Zia Mohammad Shehzad 1-40). Result: Multan won by 8 wickets.

At Marghazar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: PTV 237 all out in 48.4 overs (Saud Shakil 54, Ali Khan 38, Abdul Razzaq 38; Usman Shinwari 3-39, Ziaul Haq 2-38, Mohammad Irfan Jnr 2-59). SSGCL 238-3 in 37.5 overs (Owais Zia 108 not out, Sami Aslam 48, Fawad Alam 37, Adil Amin 30 not out; Abdul Razzaq 1-18). Result: SSGCL won by 7 wickets.