Khadija shines as BD beat Pakistan in women’s ODI

COX’S BAZAR: Off-spinner Khadija Tul Kubra’s best ODI figures (6-20) upended Pakistan and laid the foundation for a six-wicket Bangladesh win in the one-off ODI in Cox’s Bazar. The visitors were bundled out for 94, their second-lowest score against Bangladesh, which proved inadequate despite two early wickets, as an 81-run third-wicket stand between Fargana Hoque and captain Rumana Ahmed sealed the fate of the match.

Fargana was the dominant partner, top scoring with 48 off 81 balls, and Rumana made 34, to go with her two wickets. When the duo finally departed in quick succession, Bangladesh only required eight runs more, which were shrugged off by Lata Mondal and Fahima Khatun. The hosts won with 21 overs to spare.

It was a comeback of sorts for the home team, which had lost the T20I series 3-0 only two days ago. The win on Monday was only their eighth in ODIs and their first since they beat Ireland in February 2017.

Khadija became the first Bangladesh bowler — and 14th overall — to take six or more wickets in women’s ODIs.

Coming in as the third-change bowler, Khadija removed Ayesha Zafar in the 15th over before accounting for Nida Dar, Umaima Sohail, captain Javeria Khan — who top scored for Pakistan with 29 — Sidra Nawaz and Nashra Sandhu.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 95-4 (Fargana 48, Rumana 34; Sana Mir 2-20) beat Pakistan 94 (Javeria 29; Khadija 6-20, Rumana 2-15) by six wickets.