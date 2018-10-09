Drunk cop shoots colleague in Tajikistan airport

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: A policeman working at Tajikistan´s main international airport shot his colleague twice with his service pistol in a "drunken quarrel", the interior ministry said Monday.

A spokesman for the ministry told AFP a 34-year-old officer at the Dushanbe International Airport shot his 30-year-old subordinate with a Makarov pistol, widely used by security forces in the ex-Soviet Union.

The incident took place Saturday evening in a room used by police after both men had been drinking alcohol and did not affect the airport´s running, the spokesman added. The younger policeman´s life is "not in danger" he said, after he was treated in hospital for gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

"Both officers have been suspended pending an internal investigation," the spokesman said, while the alleged shooter, who was in charge of the airport´s criminal investigation department, was being held in police custody.