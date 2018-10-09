Tue October 09, 2018
World

AFP
October 9, 2018

Taliban vow to attack Afghan security forces during elections

KABUL: The Taliban on Monday vowed to target government security forces in upcoming parliamentary elections, as US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with Afghan leaders to discuss ways to end the 17-year war.

Describing the polls as a "malicious American conspiracy", Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants would pull no punches to disrupt the long-delayed ballot scheduled for October 20.

"People who are trying to help in holding this process successfully by providing security should be targeted and no stone should be left unturned for the prevention and failure" of the election, Mujahid said in a statement published in English.

The Taliban -- Afghanistan´s largest militant group that was toppled from power in the 2001 US-led invasion -- typically issue inflammatory and hyperbolic statements about the Afghan government and its international backers.

But this latest declaration comes just days before the parliamentary election, which is seen as a crucial dry run for next year´s presidential vote and has already been marred by deadly violence.

It also comes as Khalilzad meets with Afghan leaders for the first time since his appointment last month to steer peace efforts with the militants. Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan´s equivalent of prime minister, welcomed the visit by Afghanistan-born Khalilzad in televised remarks on Monday.

"We believe if more attention is paid to the (peace) process, there is a good chance of success," Abdullah said. Khalilzad -- a high-profile former US ambassador to Kabul, Baghdad and the United Nations -- is on a 10-day regional trip that also includes Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

