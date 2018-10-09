Tue October 09, 2018
I
INP
October 9, 2018

China terms Saudi Arabia investment in CPEC a positive factor

BEIJING: China on Monday termed the participation of third party in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as positive factor.

Commenting on Saudi Arabia’s reported participation in the CPEC, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang said, China considers investment in CPEC’s related projects as positive one.

He explained at a regular news briefing that the construction of CPEC is an important project for the construction of the “Belt and Road”. Since the "One Belt, One Road" initiative has been proposed for five years, the Chinese side has been adhering to the principle of joint business, joint construction, and sharing to promote relevant cooperation, as well as the construction of the CPEC.

Such construction cooperation has always been an open, transparent and open process. On the basis of joint consultations between relevant parties, if other parties can contribute to regional connectivity and development and prosperity, it is of course a positive factor, he added.

About the recent visit to China by Secretary of State Pompeo, the spokesperson said everyone is now concerned about Sino-US relations, and they are also concerned about the cooperation between the two major powers, China and the United States on some major international and regional issues. The State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out from the outset that the recent mistakes and deeds of the US on a series of issues directly impacted the mutual trust between the two sides. We hope that the US can change its course and return to the track of working with China to promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of Sino-US relations.

