Tue October 09, 2018
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

The Bangladesh model

Experienced incompetence?

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

World

AFP
October 9, 2018

America in new ICJ showdown with Iran

THE HAGUE: The United States will confront Tehran at the UN's top court on Monday over billions in frozen assets, in a case that could deepen the Trump administration´s rift with international justice.

Iran had dragged Washington before the International Court of Justice in June 2016 to oppose a US Supreme Court ruling that the $2 billion should go to victims of terror attacks blamed on the Islamic republic.

Monday´s hearing of US objections against Iran´s appeal comes a week after the ICJ in a separate case ordered the United States to ease sanctions reimposed after President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Both the assets and the sanctions cases are based on a 1955 "Treaty of Amity" between Washington and Tehran that pre-dates Iran´s Islamic revolution. Last Wednesday the Trump administration announced it was not only tearing up the 1955 treaty but also that it was quitting the international accord relating to the UN top court´s jurisdiction. It remained unclear how Washington will respond to the latest case before the court but US officials confirmed that its lawyers will be present at the hearing on Monday.

The ICJ was set up after World War II to rule on disputes between United Nations member states. Its rulings are binding but it has no power to enforce them. At Monday´s hearing a 15-judge bench is to listen to arguments by Washington´s lawyers over whether the ICJ can take up the case under its strict rules governing its procedure. The US Supreme Court ruled in April 2016 that $2 billion in Iran´s frozen assets must go to American victims of terror attacks.

These included the 1983 bombing of a US Marine barracks in Beirut in which 241 soldiers were killed and the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia.

In total the decision affects more than 1,000 Americans. Iran angrily accused Washington of breaking the 1955 treaty, even though it was signed at the time with the pro-US regime of the Shah, and called for the US "to make full reparations to Iran for the violation of its international legal obligations."

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

