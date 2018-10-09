Tue October 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

Transporters raise fares after CNG price-hike

MANSEHRA: Transporters have raised fares in accordance with increase in the price of the compressed natural gas (CNG). The federal government recently increased the price of CNG Rs22 per kilogram which has irked the public and transports alike. They urged the government to reverse its decision. The CNG stations have increased the per kilogram price from Rs96 to Rs118. The transporters have also increased fares with the same ratio causing brawls between the conductors and passengers. “Being a government employee, I regularly commute between Abbottabad and Mansehra. I am facing financial burden due to the increase in the fares,” Mohammad Ali said. He said the people were enthusiastic about the change but it did not happen. “Our salaries are the same but we have been facing over 30 percent hike in prices of eatables and other goods,” he said. Sheikh Ghafoor, an employee at a CNG station, said that local association of CNG stations had urged the government to withdraw current raise in prices of gas. “Our sale has drastically decreased as now transporters and drivers prefer to run vehicles on petrol,” he said.Mohammad Ajmal, a local, said that government proudly claimed that all burden of extra prices was put on wealthy people which was a lie as common people were facing the brunt of the hike in gas tariff. “Prime Minister Imran Khan should withdraw the recent increase in gas tariff which has adversely affected the common people,” said Ajmal.

Comments

