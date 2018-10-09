Tue October 09, 2018
National

AH
Asim Hussain
October 9, 2018

By-polls Religious parties divided as MMA doesn’t back any party officially

LAHORE: With electioneering for bye-elections in full swing, the largest religious alliance, MuttahidaMajlis-e-Amal (MMA), has not decided officially to back any of the twomain contestants, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) or the opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N). However, the MMA component parties have individually decided to support their respective choices by taking decisions at local levels. Interestingly, all the MMA component parties have been openly or silently backing the candidates of the PML-N.

However, other religious parties and platforms in the country have been backing the ruling PTI candidates. Some of the religious parties have decided to stay away from officially supporting any of the parties, dubbing both sides as equally bad for the country. Some senior office-bearers of the MMA say the alliance failed to evolve a clear-cut policy regarding bye-elections. However, they blamed the Joint Opposition Parties (JOP) group in the National Assembly for not fielding its candidates in the bye-elections. They said the main reason for the JOP not fielding consensus candidates was too much preoccupation of the largest component party, the PML-N, with the situation arising out of the arrest of Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar over corruption charges. Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) President Senator Prof Sajid Mir, when contacted, said that MMA was still following its decision of backing the PML-N candidates.

The decision was made for the general election 2018. He admitted that the MMA could not announce openly support to any party from its platform. He said the MJAH had been an ally of the PML-N much before formation of the MMA, and it would support its ally under all circumstances. Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Dr Farid Paracha said his party refrained fromopenly participating in bye-elections since it had vigorously been campaigning to eliminate corruption from the country. But, sadly it found that barring a few, all candidates were one and the same. He said that had the JOP fielded its candidates, the JI would have backed them. He said the JI had left it to the local party leadership to support candidates of their choice. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Lahore Ameer Hafiz Riaz Durrani said the JOP had made a principled decision to back the PML-N candidates against the government during the All Parties Conference, called by the PML-N in Islamabad two months back. JUI-Sami Lahore leader Maulana Asim Makhdoom said his party was backing the PTI candidates since it had been a PTI ally much before the general elections. He said the Lahore office-bearers of the party had also decided to back the ruling PTI candidates in line with the decision of central leadership. Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Pir Ijaz Ashrafi said his party would not support any of the main parties since their leadership had proved to be corrupt and the supporters of Qadianis. He said the leaderships and candidates of secular parties were all one and the same generally. He said the TLP leadership would not mind if any local leadership could find any candidate who was different from their main leadership.

