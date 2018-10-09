Tue October 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

Minister warns against fanning differences among Muslims

LAHORE: Federal Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri has warned against the enemy’s conspiracies for fanning differences among Muslims on the basis of schools of thought to further damage the Ummah unity. Islam is the religion of peace and justice, and it promotes respect and brotherhood among all human beings and among all Muslims irrespective of the differences of their schools of thought, he said while addressing as chief guest at an ulema and mashaikh convention under the aegis of All Sects Ulema Board (ASUB) Monday. The ASUB’s Maulana Asim Makhdoom chaired the function which was addressed by scholars from different schools of thought. They called for supporting the government’s austerity drive and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to transform the country into Madina welfare state. They promised to back PM’s mission for purging the society of corrupt elements. Qadri said all Muslims must remain united under the guidance of Holy Prophet (PBUH) who had taught religious tolerance for non-Muslims by allowing them complete freedom and protection inside Muslim state. He urged the scholars to shun differences and preach religious harmony in the larger interest of the country. Religious scholars must make efforts for promotion of education, health, cleanliness, tree plantation and moral values besides eradicating corruption from the society. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly vowed to establish Madina model state. He said the PM was trying to revamp madrassas. Meanwhile, the minister visited Tehrik Minhajul Quran and PAT offices in Model Town and held meeting with their chief Dr Tahirul Qadri. He appreciated Tehrik Minhajul Quran services for religion and education. He praised Dr Qadri’s efforts in promoting religious harmony in the country.

