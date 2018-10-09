Govt urged not to shelve mega projects

PESHAWAR: Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahzada Iftikharuddin has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to revisit the decision of dropping key infrastructure projects from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the interest of the people of the hitherto neglected district.

“On behalf of the people of Chitral, I met Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan in the second week of September and requested him to have all the NHA road projects namely Chitral-Garam Chashma Dorah Pass Road costing Rs8.4 billion, Chitral-Kalash Valleys Road, Chitral-Shandur Road, Terich Lot Owir, Chitral-Chakdara road and Torkhow Road which the C&W Department implemented if we really want promotion of tourism in the area.