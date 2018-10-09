Tue October 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

11-year-old boy dies after ‘falling’ off school building

KARACHI: A class-seven student died after falling off the second floor of his school building in Block-17 of Gulberg on Monday, according to a Samanabad police officer.

Police said that 11-year-old Habibullah Ismail fell off the second floor under mysterious circumstances, adding that the boy was taken to the Ziauddin Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

His parents claimed that the boy did not jump from the school building and that someone had pushed him off the second floor. They held the school administration responsible for the incident.

Police officials who reached the scene and conducted their initial investigation said the minor, a resident of Block-16 in Federal B Area, apparently jumped off the school building.

Samanabad SHO Iftikhar Ahmed said the child went to school, namely the Metropolis Academy Boys School, as usual via the school van, adding that as all the children gathered in the assembly hall, they heard someone screaming. SHO Ahmed said that members of the school administration went outside to check the situation, adding that after they found the boy lying on the floor, they took the minor to a nearby hospital, which refused to admit him because of the seriousness of the case, following which he was taken to the Ziauddin Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police said the parents of the boy and the law enforcement officials checked the footage of the CCTV cameras, but they found nothing on them that could help them understand what happened to the boy.

Police suspect that the boy had attempted to commit suicide because he was diabetic and was bound to suffer more stress than the other students.

Based on the footage, the police said the boy reached the school at exactly 7:30am, went to the second floor of the school, jumped off of there, hit a high-power electric wire and fell down to the floor.

The school administration said the boy was suffering from high blood sugar levels, adding that due to his critical condition, they had handed him over to his family a number of times in the past.

