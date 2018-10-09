FC seizes ammunition, two suicide jackets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Frontier Corps seized ammunition including shells, explosive devices and two suicide jackets in Gulistan area of Balochistan Monday under Operation Raddul Fasaad.
Acting on a tip off, FC personnel carried out a search operation at Killi Habizai near Qamar Bridge and seized ammunition including arms, explosive materials, shells and two suicide jackets from a motorcycle, said press release issue here.
FC cordoned off the entire and started efforts to trace the culprits. Further investigation was under way.
QUETTA: Frontier Corps seized ammunition including shells, explosive devices and two suicide jackets in Gulistan area of Balochistan Monday under Operation Raddul Fasaad.
Acting on a tip off, FC personnel carried out a search operation at Killi Habizai near Qamar Bridge and seized ammunition including arms, explosive materials, shells and two suicide jackets from a motorcycle, said press release issue here.
FC cordoned off the entire and started efforts to trace the culprits. Further investigation was under way.
Comments