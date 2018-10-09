FC seizes ammunition, two suicide jackets

QUETTA: Frontier Corps seized ammunition including shells, explosive devices and two suicide jackets in Gulistan area of Balochistan Monday under Operation Raddul Fasaad.

Acting on a tip off, FC personnel carried out a search operation at Killi Habizai near Qamar Bridge and seized ammunition including arms, explosive materials, shells and two suicide jackets from a motorcycle, said press release issue here.

FC cordoned off the entire and started efforts to trace the culprits. Further investigation was under way.