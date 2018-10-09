Action against absent doctors, paramedical staff ordered

JHANG: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti on Monday paid a surprise visit to the DHQ Hospital and ordered action against doctors and paramedical who were absent from duties.

The minister inspected the emergency ward and other departments of the hospital and expressed displeasure over the conditions. The patients and their attendants informed the minister that during the evening and night hours, no specialist doctor is present to attend the patients.

The minister assured them that better health services would be provided to them.

Later, talking to media, the Punjab minister said that the government believes in provision of best possible facilities to the masses at their doorstep.

He said that action would be taken against the absent staff.

He said that the performance of the administration and the staff of the DHQ Hospital would be informed to the Punjab Health minister and other concerned authorities for appropriate action.