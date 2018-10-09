Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

4 dacoits kill man, injure 3 others

PAKPATTAN: Four armed dacoits barged into the house of Naveed Akhtar of Chak 67/EB on Monday. They allegedly tortured the residents when they showed resistance and opened fire. Naveed Akhter was killed on the spot while his brother Shamshad Ali and his 3-year-old daughter Noor Fatima were seriously injured. They were rushed to THQ hospital Arifwala. Later, Noor Fatima was shifted to DHQ hospital Sahiwal in critical condition. Anti-encroachment drive to continue: ADC(R) Dr Ahmed Afnan has said that anti-encroachment drive will continue as per the government’s instructions. He said material removed during the drive was thrown at safer places. He said the cleanliness drive in Pakpattan and Arifwala will also continue.

YOUTH INJURED IN AERIAL FIRE: A youth sustained serious injuries during aerial firing in a wedding ceremony at Chak 68/EB. Reportedly, the marriage of Nadeem was going on when people started resorting to aerial fire. A bullet hit 16-year-old Nauman and seriously injured him. He was rushed to hospital.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide here on Monday. Reportedly, Saleem of Qaboola Town consumed rat pills after having some domestic dispute. He was rushed at DHQ hospital Sahiwal where he breathed his last. He left a son and wife.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape