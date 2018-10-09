4 dacoits kill man, injure 3 others

PAKPATTAN: Four armed dacoits barged into the house of Naveed Akhtar of Chak 67/EB on Monday. They allegedly tortured the residents when they showed resistance and opened fire. Naveed Akhter was killed on the spot while his brother Shamshad Ali and his 3-year-old daughter Noor Fatima were seriously injured. They were rushed to THQ hospital Arifwala. Later, Noor Fatima was shifted to DHQ hospital Sahiwal in critical condition. Anti-encroachment drive to continue: ADC(R) Dr Ahmed Afnan has said that anti-encroachment drive will continue as per the government’s instructions. He said material removed during the drive was thrown at safer places. He said the cleanliness drive in Pakpattan and Arifwala will also continue.

YOUTH INJURED IN AERIAL FIRE: A youth sustained serious injuries during aerial firing in a wedding ceremony at Chak 68/EB. Reportedly, the marriage of Nadeem was going on when people started resorting to aerial fire. A bullet hit 16-year-old Nauman and seriously injured him. He was rushed to hospital.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide here on Monday. Reportedly, Saleem of Qaboola Town consumed rat pills after having some domestic dispute. He was rushed at DHQ hospital Sahiwal where he breathed his last. He left a son and wife.