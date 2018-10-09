Ulema back PML-Q

LAHORE: Amir Jammatul Saaleheen Pakistan, Nazim-e-a'ala Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Pakistan Najamul Mashaikh Sahibzada Peer Muhammad Sultan along with a delegation called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Islamabad on Monday and announced support for Ch Salik Hussain, candidate for NA-65 Talagang, Chakwal, bye-election. The delegation included President Youth Wing Jammatul Saaleheen Pakistan Sahibzada Suleman Sultan, Secretary Information Punjab Sahibzada Usama Sultan, Haji Shafiq and other leaders. Shujaat Hussain said that people of Chakwal had always loved them from their hearts and they would ensure the success of Salik Hussain by voting for him on October 14.