Teacher tortures student for not attending school

GUJRANWALA: A ninth class student was allegedly tortured by a teacher for not attending Government Higher Secondary School at Sheikhupura Morr. Reportedly, 16-year-old Saleem did not attend his class due to illness. When he came next day, teacher Ghulam Nabi allegedly tortured him. The victim was shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

40 shops demolished: The anti-encroachment teams on Monday demolished 40 shops during the operation on the GT Road. The administration used heavy machinery to demolish the shops. Commissioner Asadullah Faiz and DC Shoaib Tariq were also present.