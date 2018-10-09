14-year-old boy assaulted at cemetery

OKARA: A boy was intoxicated and sexually assaulted by two persons on late Sunday night.

Usman Sheikh and Wasim Mughal of Ghaziabad Colony took 14-year-old Ghulam Abbas with them to Janay Mala cemetery on late Sunday night. They gave him some intoxicated drink which made him senseless. Both of them subjected him to sexually assault. Meanwhile, the boy’s family members arrived there searching for him. The criminals escaped from the scene. Later, the boy was rushed to the hospital where the doctors managed to save his life after the efforts of 24 hours. A case was registered against them.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A man and his accomplices abducted a girl here at Sabri Colony on Monday. Umara Hayat of Manga Mandi used to visit the house of Riasat Ali at Sabri Colony. On Monday, he asked Riasat’s sister to come with him to see him off. When she came with him on the main road, he telephoned his two other accomplices who reached there in a car. They dragged her in the car and escaped. A case was registered with the A-Division police.

MAN HELD: A man was nabbed with liquor and illegal arms here on Monday. The Gogera police arrested Ali Sher Muslim Sheikh of Uthwal Khalsa with an illegal pistol and 18-litre liquor. A case was registered.