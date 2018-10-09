Nishtar Hospital faces doctors’ shortage

MULTAN: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has criticised the Punjab government for transferring senior faculty members from Nishtar Hospital and Medical University to Dera Ghazi Khan, as Multan is facing critical shortage of medical faculty being the only major hospital in the south Punjab region.

The PMA has warned launching protest drive against the government policy of entertaining selected district by depriving the remaining hospitals. PMA president Prof Dr Masudur Rauf Haraj and other office bearers lashed out at the government in a joint press conference held at the Nishtar Medical University on Monday. They blamed the provincial government for cutting health facilities from Multan to entertain Dera Ghazi Khan district.

Prof Haraj said the Punjab government had transferred six professors to Dera Ghazi Khan on October 6 while direct recruitment for the district was pending since long. Prof Dr Nasreen Siddiqui of NMU community medicine, Prof Dr Khalid Usman of Pathology Department, Prof Dr M Khalil of Orthopedics, Prof Dr Abdul Jabbar of Pharmacology, Prof Dr Ghulam Abbas of Nephrology and Prof Dr Abdul Latif of Pediatrics Surgery have been ordered to resume charge in DG Khan while the NMU was facing critical shortage of medical faculty.

He demanded cancellation of transfers of NMU doctors to overcome this shortage and direct recruitment for DG Khan. He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the CM of entire province rather a district. He should pay special heed to resolution of problems of faculty members’ shortage at Nishtar Hospital which is already overcrowded and serving the patients not only from Multan but also from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the sanctioned strength for Nishtar Hospital and NMU was 340 professors, associate professors, assistant professors, medical officers and others but only 167 posts could be filled, leaving 173 posts of senior faculty members vacant since long. He said the Punjab government had sanctioned 41 posts of professors but 19 posts were left vacant at the NMU, 44 posts of associate professors were sanctioned but 14 were left vacant, 74 posts of assistant professors were sanctioned but 28 were left vacant and 15 posts of APMO were sanctioned but 15 were left vacant.

Inter part I result announced: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan on Monday announced the result of intermediate part I examinations held in May 2018 here. As many as 68,879 candidates appeared in the exams and among them 34,610 were declared pass with 50.25pc result.

The result statistics have showed that the pass percentage has dropped 4pc as compared to 2017 when 60,041 candidates appeared in the exams and 32,427 were declared pass with 54.1pc result. Total 20,013 male and female candidates appeared in the Pre-Medical Group while 12,833 were declared pass with 64.12pc result. Similarly, 13,001 candidates appeared in the Pre-Engineering group and 7,614 were announced pass with 58.56pc result. In the General Science group, 12,764 male and female candidates appeared in the exams and 4,875 were declared pass with 38.19pc result. In the Commerce group, 2,352 candidates appeared in the exams while 1,171 candidates were declared pass with 49.79pc result. In the Humanities group, 14,883 candidates were appeared in the exams and 6,008 were declared pass with 40.37pc result.

CPO orders crackdown on POs: City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth Monday directed the police officers to launch a crackdown on proclaimed offenders.

Presiding over a monthly meeting, the CPO said it should be the priority of police to protect lives and properties of the people. He directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown on law breakers indiscriminately.

He also censured officers over their poor performance in controlling crime in their areas.

The CPO said corruption would not be tolerated at any cost and strict legal action would be taken against corrupt elements of the department. SSP Operation Tauseef Haider, SP Investigations AmeerTaimoor, SP Cantt Zunaira Azfar, SP Gulgasht Safdar Mehdi, SP Sadar Raza Safdar Kazmi and other officers were also present.