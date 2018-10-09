Tue October 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

Woman strangled by husband

Ag APP

FAISALABAD: A woman was strangled by her husband over a domestic issue at Chah Kheray Wala village on Monday. Robina Bibi quarreled with her husband accused Naveed Ahmad over some issue. Later, the accused allegedly strangled her and fled.

UAF: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa Monday urged the teaching faculty to make all-out efforts to impart skills and modern education to students.

Addressing the teaching faculty of UAF at Iqbal Auditorium, the VC said tangible research and knowledge-based economy would open up new era of the development and prosperity in the country.

He said issues of faculty and students would be resolved soon. The VC said the process of granting more powers to deans had begun so that the issue of faculty and teachers would be addressed effectively. He called for taking all possible steps to address students’ problems. The VC said the online portal was being developed under which faculty members, teachers and other stakeholders could register their complaints.

The faculty and students are encouraged to discuss their problems for their solid solutions. He said due to the increasing enrollment and enhancing teacher-students ratio, the quality of the education was being compromised.

The VC said the university was ensuring peaceful environment and state-of-the-art infrastructural, academic, and research facilities to students. Registrar Muhammad Hussain also spoke.

12 HELD: Gulberg police on Monday arrested 12 people, including UC chairman Arshad Naz, who had started fighting in the police station when they reached there in a case. The other people who were arrested included Muhammad Asim, Hamza, Shafi and Muhammad Razzaq.

girl found dead: A girl, who was abducted 15 days ago, was found dead in a deserted area near Kamalpur Interchange on Monday.

According to police spokesman, 15-year-old disabled girl Allah Rakhi of Sitiana Road, was abducted from her house 15 days ago and on Sunday night her body was found from a deserted place near Kamalpur. The police have arrested two suspects identified as Naumi and Billo and investigation was underway.

