SC reserves judgment on Asia Bibi’s appeal

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgment on an appeal filed by Asia Bibi against her conviction and death sentence under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). A three-judge special bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the appeal of the Christian mother of four, who in 2010 became the first woman to be sentenced to death under Pakistan's blasphemy law. Reserving the verdict, the chief justice said the delay was "for reasons to be recorded later", and told media they could not publish or air comments on the hugely inflammatory case, which has incited violence in the past. As the hearing began, Asia’s lawyer Saif-ul-Mulook told the bench that the incident took place on June 14, 2009 and case was registered on June 19 by an imam in Katanwala village, alleging that his client had confessed to committing blasphemy. To this, Justice Nisar asked him, "Are these things on record?" However, Mulook told the bench that the Imam (prayer leader) himself was not a witness to the incident. “There are also contradictions regarding how the notice of the incident was taken and the complainant has said the decision to register an FIR against Asia was taken by a group of people,” he added. Mulook said, “Permission was not taken from the district coordination officer (DCO) or the district police officer (DPO) to register the FIR." He added that the imam in the FIR said the villagers had not attempted to beat up her. To this, Justice Khosa remarked, “From your statements we have gathered that the imam himself did not witness the incident as it happened and no blasphemous words were said in his presence.”

Justice Nisar then added, “As per the prayer leader's statement, a panchayat was held in a house and 1,000 people had gathered for it."

“The FIR states that Asia was a Christian preacher, was she really?” the chief justice asked. Mulook responded in the negative and said, “She was never a preacher.”

After hearing the arguments, the top court reserved its judgment on the appeal, as the chief justice directed news channels to not discuss the case.

The allegations against Bibi date back to June 2009, when she was labouring in a field and a row broke out with some Muslim women who alleged that she committed blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

She was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 by a lower court, despite her advocates maintaining her innocence and insisting the accusers held grudges against her. In 2014, the Lahore High Court (LHC) upheld her death sentence. However, the apex court had issued a stay order on her execution in July 2015.