NAB begins grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has started investigating Pakistan Muslim League-N President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scam, according to Geo News report. The anti-corruption body has also summoned Salman Shahbaz, son of Shahbaz Sharif for Oct 10 in a case pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond the known sources of income. Sources said irregularities had been noticed in the bank accounts of Salman Shahbaz. Shahbaz Sharif was arrested on Oct 5 when he appeared before NAB to record his statement in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case. Sources said Shahbaz was arrested after Fawad Hassan Fawad, the then implementation secretary, told NAB that he carried out corrupt activities in projects in Punjab on orders from Shahbaz, who was the chief minister then. NAB had also received information from Fawad Hassan’s laptop, from which data was retrieved after his arrest.

In the investigation that followed, Fawad and Shahbaz appeared together, during which the latter said he would bring proofs. Subsequently, NAB granted time to Shahbaz to gather proofs, but he could not produce anything.