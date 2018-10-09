6-wickwt win for Bostan Gym

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Bostan Gymkhana beat Bright Morning Cricket Club by 6 wickets in a match of the 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at Wahdat Colony Ground.Scores: Bright Morning Club 151 (Mohsin Ali 45, Qaiser 29, Niamat Ali 3/39, Ammad Ali 3/41, Faheem Ahmad 2/20, Ali Riaz 2/23). Bostan Gymkhana 152 for 4 (Shazaib 65, Zafar 29, Ali Riaz 24, Irfan Ali 20, Asim Nazir 3/33).
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Bostan Gymkhana beat Bright Morning Cricket Club by 6 wickets in a match of the 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at Wahdat Colony Ground.Scores: Bright Morning Club 151 (Mohsin Ali 45, Qaiser 29, Niamat Ali 3/39, Ammad Ali 3/41, Faheem Ahmad 2/20, Ali Riaz 2/23). Bostan Gymkhana 152 for 4 (Shazaib 65, Zafar 29, Ali Riaz 24, Irfan Ali 20, Asim Nazir 3/33).
Comments