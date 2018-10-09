Narrow win for Wapda in PPFL

Our correspondent

KARACHI: Former champions Wapda jumped to the top spot when they recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Sunday night. At the jam-packed venue where the environment has been made on the pattern of international matches, Wapda hit the winner through their rookie striker M Khurram in the 72nd minute. Khurram is under-19 player and belongs to Khanewal. He is dubbed as a future star. “We had fully dominated the show,” Wapda assistant coach Tanvir Ahmed told The News on Monday. The victory took Wapda to seven points from four matches. KPT are struggling with just one point in their pocket after playing three matches. Meanwhile the outing between Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) ended in a goalless draw at the same venue. Both sides played aggressively but failed to strike. SNGPL clung to the second position with six points while PCCA moved to three points from four meetings. In the event 16 teams are featuring. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are yet to report. They have been asked to report for the Lahore round otherwise they will be scratched from the event. PIA are facing financial issues.