Tway takes first US PGA Tour title

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Tway birdied his last five holes, three in a playoff, to win his first US PGA Tour title on Sunday at the Safeway Open, where Brandt Snedeker squandered a five-shot lead in the final round.

Tway rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt at the third hole of sudden death to win the first event of the US tour’s 2018-19 season over Ryan Moore at Silverado Resort in Napa, California. Snedeker, who started the day with a three-shot lead and led by five with 11 remaining in regulation, fell by the wayside with a par at the first playoff hole. Moore matched Tway’s birdies at the first and second playoff holes, before succumbing at the third — the par-four 10th.

He had birdied 17 and 18 in regulation to complete a one-under par 71 at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, finishing tied with Moore and Snedeker on 14-under par 274.Snedeker started the day with a three-shot lead and stretched the advantage to five after birdies at the fifth and seventh before slumping with four bogeys on the back nine.

That included three in a row at 10, 11 and 12, and that was enough to see his lead evaporate as Moore birdied 15, 16 and 18 to reach 14-under with a five-under par final-round of 67. Snedeker briefly regained a one-shot lead with a birdie at the par-five 16th, where he rolled in a 10-foot putt. But he immediately gave the shot back at the 17th, where he was far left off the tee and in the pine straw under a tree. He found a bunker at the par-five 18th and settled for a par and a two-over 74.

The top trio finished a stroke in front of a group of five players on 275.

Luke List jumped into that bunch with an eagle at 18 to cap his 67. Troy Merritt carded a 68, Sam Ryder and Australian Aaron Baddeley fired 69s and Web.com Tour graduate Im Sung-jae of South Korea posted a 71 to complete the group at 13-under. Safeway Open scores (x-won at third playoff hole, USA unless stated):

274 - x-Kevin Tway 68-67-68-71, Ryan Moore 67-67-73-67, Brandt Snedeker 66-65-69-74

275 - Luke List 70-69-69-67, Troy Merritt 67-70-70-68, Sam Ryder 69-70-67-69,Aaron Baddeley (AUS) 70-67-69-69, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 66-69-69-71

277 - J.B. Holmes 70-70-69-68

278 - Danny Lee (NZL) 69-68-72-69, Jim Knous 73-67-69-69, Chase Wright 64-72-70-72, Bill Haas 70-68-67-73

279 - JuliÃ¡n Etulain (ARG) 68-69-72-70, Adam Schenk 67-69-70-73, Harold Varner 70-69-68-72,

280 - Michael Thompson 69-65-75-71, Patrick Cantlay 69-68-73-70, Tom Hoge 71-70-69-70, Phil Mickelson 65-69-74-72, Hunter Mahan 70-68-70-72, Cameron Davis (AUS) 70-70-72-68, Lucas Glover 69-70-69-72, Nate Lashley 68-69-70-73.