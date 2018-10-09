Tue October 09, 2018
Sports

October 9, 2018

Taimoor lauds PFB performance, assures full support

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Sports Minister Punjab Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Monday lauded the performance of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) and Pakistan senior and junior teams at the international level and also assured government’s full support in promotion of baseball.

This was disclosed by Pakistan PFB President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah after his meeting with Punjab Sports Minister at his office. Fakhar added Rai Taimoor while appreciating PFB’s efforts promised government help in baseball promotion at youth level and that baseball coaches will be hired at division level.

Taimoor during his meeting with PFB officials further said that government will make all out efforts to provide baseball field to Punjab Baseball Association. Rai Muhammad Usama Sultan, Director Youth Punjab Baseball Association, also accompanied PFB chief during the meeting with Punjab Sports Minister.

It may be recalled that this year Pakistan Under-12 baseball team has participated in 10th U-12 Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan and got 4th Position. Similarly Pakistan senior baseball team featured in 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and got 5th Position.

This performance of national baseball teams helped Pakistan improve its ranking. The current ranking of Pakistan team is 23rd at the international level. Fakhar during his meeting informed sports minister that there is no proper baseball playing field in Punjab and the competitions are organised on make-shift basis which is hampering the development of baseball. The only baseball field in Punjab is property of a private housing society.

Fakhar also disclosed that PFB wanted to host international baseball events but in that case too government support is necessary.

