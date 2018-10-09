Mehboob Park enter quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Mehboob Park Gymkhana marched into the quarterfinals of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Khizra Club by 6 wickets in a match played at the Township Greens Ground.
Scores: Khizra Club 227 all out in 39.1 overs (Abdul Qayoom 25,M Amir 25,Adnan Rasool 63, Hamza 56, Haris Naseer 3/28, Moin Tahir 2/45). Mehboob Park Gymkhana 230/4 in 33.4 overs (Ali Zaryab Asif 74, Mudassar 62, Haris Naseer 47*, Nasir Ali Atari 3/49).
