BD girls beat Pakistan

DHAKA: Offspinner Khadija Tul Kubra’s best ODI figures - 6 for 20 - upended Pakistan and laid the foundation for a six-wicket Bangladesh win in the one-off ODI in Cox’s Bazar on Monday.

The visitors were bundled out for 94, their second-lowest score against Bangladesh, which proved inadequate despite two early wickets, as an 81-run third-wicket stand between Fargana Hoque and captain Rumana Ahmed sealed the fate of the match. Fargana was the dominant partner, top scoring with 48 off 81 balls, and Rumana made 34, to go with her two wickets. When the duo finally departed in quick succession, Bangladesh only required eight runs more, which were shrugged off by Lata Mondal and Fahima Khatun. The hosts won with 21 overs to spare. It was a comeback of sorts for the home team, which had lost the T20I series 3-0 only two days ago.