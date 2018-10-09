3 HK cricketers suspended for indiscipline

DUBAI: Nadeem Ahmed, the left-arm spinner, along with seam-bowling all-rounders, Haseeb Amjad and Irfan Ahmed, all from Hong Kong, have been provisionally suspended after violating the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, according to a statement issued by the governing body, on Monday.

As per the official statement, issued by the ICC, nine charges have been levelled against Irfan and five each against Nadeem and Haseeb. The trio has been given a period of two weeks to respond to the allegations. The grace period for the three players to reply to the allegations begin on October 8. The allegations are related to “fixing or contriving or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct” of matches. And also the “failure to disclose full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the 2012 Code”.