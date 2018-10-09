POA forms committee to hold Beach Games

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) chief Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has constituted a committee for holding the first Inter-Provincial Beach Games in Karachi in future.

The dates of the event would be finalised after the committee would hold a few meetings with different stakeholders. The eight-member committee will be headed by the POA vice-president Fatima Lakhani. The POA secretary Khalid Mehmood will serve as deputy chairman of the committee. Its members include the POA treasurer and president of Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) Mohammad Shafiq, POA Executive Member Syed Wasim Hashmi, Director Navy Sports Control Committee Captain Nasir Mahmood, Secretary General Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem, ExCo member Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) Khalid Rehmani and Secretary General Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput.