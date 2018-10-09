Tue October 09, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 9, 2018

Gayle declines selection for India tour Bravo, Pollard back in Windies T20 squad

KINGSTON: Windies stalwart Chris Gayle has declined selection for the upcoming ODI series in India and the next tour of Bangladesh, but has made himself available for the home series against England that follows, and the 2019 World Cup next June. Just two days ago Gayle played his final List-A game for Jamaica, leading the team in place of Nikita Miller and capping off the occasion with a match-winning century.

Though a blow to a team that’s won just 13 of their 49 ODIs since the 2015 World Cup, Windies are also viewing the ODI series as a platform to blood a few youngsters in preparation for the 2019 event - which they made it to through qualifiers. Chandrapaul Hemraj - a 25-year-old opener from Guyana - has been picked alongside all-rounder Fabian Allen and pacer Oshane Thomas, who recently impressed at the CPL with 18 wickets. Sunil Ambris, who made his Test debut earlier against New Zealand and is currently featuring in the Tests in India, has also been included for the ODIs.

Another important absentee from the ODI squad is Andre Russell, who misses out due to injury. The big-hitting all-rounder, however, has been backed to recover in time for the three T20Is, starting from November 4. Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo - two members who’ve had to grapple with contract stand-offs with the Windies board in the past have been welcomed back into the T20I squad. Pollard’s last T20I appearance came a year ago in September 2017, while Bravo’s previous was way back in 2014. The left-hander hasn’t played international cricket since late 2016.

