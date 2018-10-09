FIFA extends PFF’s mandate till 2020

LAHORE: FIFA, world football’s ruling body, has extended the mandate of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) till March 2020.

The FIFA Committee, at its meeting, after taking into account all relevant factors took this decision the other day. The PFF has been informed through a letter written by the FIFA Secretary General. The elections of PFF will be held after meeting certain requirements.

“The committee has also deliberated on the situation of Pakistan while giving due importance to the recent past happenings in the honourable courts of Pakistan. The committee took note of the two decisions issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the situation of the PFF,” the letter said

“The committee was also informed about the visit of the PFF President Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, to the Home of FIFA in Zurich. In this regard, it was briefed in detail on the contents of your earlier letter. especially with regard to the PFF’s request on the extension of the tenure of the PFF executive committee and the proposed roadmap,” FIFA Letter added.

In particular, the committee noted that the PFF Statutes need to be aligned with the requirements of FIFA and the FIFA statutes as well as that the clubs eligible to participate in the electoral process have to be scrutinised. Based on the aforementioned, the committee decided that the PFF needs to revise its statutes in order to align them with the requirements of FIFA and the FIFA statutes and in parallel, carry out the scrutiny of the clubs.

“Once these steps have been completed, elections of a new PFF executive committee shall be held in a timely manner, but at the latest by the end of March 2020. The committee further mandated the FIFA administration to elaborate a roadmap laying out the aforementioned steps and taking into account the input of the PFF. In this regard, the FIFA administration will contact the PFF in due course,” the letter added.

Commenting on this, PFF President Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat has lauded the steps taken by FIFA and assured the football ruling body of not only completing the PFF well in time but also of making the PFF statues in accordance with the FIFA statues.