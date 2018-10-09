Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Sports

AFP
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Carli hat trick lifts USA in 5-0 win over Panama

LOS ANGELES: Carli Lloyd scored three goals as the United States beat Panama 5-0 Sunday to advance their bid to qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

With the win in Cary, North Carolina, the Americans have won the first two of their three group matches in the eight-nation CONCACAF Women’s Championship.They opened with a 6-0 victory over Mexico and were assured of a semi-final spot in the regional qualifying event when Mexico beat Trinidad & Tobago 4-1 on Sunday.

The US will play their last Group A match against Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday, when Mexico will take on Panama — level on three points — in a duel for the second semi-final spot in Group A.The top two finishers from the each of the two groups after round-robin play advance to the semi-finals in Frisco, Texas.

The semi-final winners automatically advance to next year’s World Cup in France, with the winner of the third-place playoff also advancing. The team that finishes fourth will play Argentina for a World Cup berth.

US coach Jill Ellis made nine changes from the Mexico match, retaining only midfielders Julie Ertz and defender Abby Dahlkemper in the starting lineup.Lloyd took her tally of international goals to 105 with strikes in the 23rd, 29th and 48th minutes.

Samantha Mewis opened the scoring in the sixth minute when she headed in a corner kick by Christen Press. Press herself scored on a breakaway in the 32nd.Despite the lopsided score, it was a solid display for 17-year-old Panamanian goalkeeper Yanith Bailey, whose eight saves in the first half were double the US goals that got through.

“Very, very impressed,” Lloyd said of her impression of Bailey. “Hopefully that gives her a lot of confidence in herself and Panama. They put the ball down and played and credit to our team for getting the job done.”

The US are the reigning World Cup champions, but they’ve gone through a shake-up since a shock quarter-final exit at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

On the rise again under Ellis, Press said the team was “in a really good place”.“Chemistry is there, defensive mentality is there — to not just win games but win with a style and a strategy that we can use in games going forward,” she said.

Football women’s championship results:

At Cary, North Carolina

USA 5 (Mewis 6, Lloyd 23, 29, 48, Press 32) Panama 0

Mexico 4 (Corral 34, 62, Johnson 55, Sanchez 71) Trinidad & Tobago 1 (Cato 50)

Trinidad & Tobabo 0 Panama 3 (Cox 12, Rangel 68, Hernandez 89)

USA 6 (Rapinoe 3, 71, Ertz 47, Morgan 57, 80, Heath 61) Mexico 0

Costa Rica 8 (Herrera 4, Chinchilla 5, 45+1, Sanchez 19, Cruz 33, 38, Barrantes 82-pen, 90+2) Cuba 0

Jamaica 0 Canada 2 (Prince 33, 80).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape