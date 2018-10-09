Carli hat trick lifts USA in 5-0 win over Panama

LOS ANGELES: Carli Lloyd scored three goals as the United States beat Panama 5-0 Sunday to advance their bid to qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

With the win in Cary, North Carolina, the Americans have won the first two of their three group matches in the eight-nation CONCACAF Women’s Championship.They opened with a 6-0 victory over Mexico and were assured of a semi-final spot in the regional qualifying event when Mexico beat Trinidad & Tobago 4-1 on Sunday.

The US will play their last Group A match against Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday, when Mexico will take on Panama — level on three points — in a duel for the second semi-final spot in Group A.The top two finishers from the each of the two groups after round-robin play advance to the semi-finals in Frisco, Texas.

The semi-final winners automatically advance to next year’s World Cup in France, with the winner of the third-place playoff also advancing. The team that finishes fourth will play Argentina for a World Cup berth.

US coach Jill Ellis made nine changes from the Mexico match, retaining only midfielders Julie Ertz and defender Abby Dahlkemper in the starting lineup.Lloyd took her tally of international goals to 105 with strikes in the 23rd, 29th and 48th minutes.

Samantha Mewis opened the scoring in the sixth minute when she headed in a corner kick by Christen Press. Press herself scored on a breakaway in the 32nd.Despite the lopsided score, it was a solid display for 17-year-old Panamanian goalkeeper Yanith Bailey, whose eight saves in the first half were double the US goals that got through.

“Very, very impressed,” Lloyd said of her impression of Bailey. “Hopefully that gives her a lot of confidence in herself and Panama. They put the ball down and played and credit to our team for getting the job done.”

The US are the reigning World Cup champions, but they’ve gone through a shake-up since a shock quarter-final exit at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

On the rise again under Ellis, Press said the team was “in a really good place”.“Chemistry is there, defensive mentality is there — to not just win games but win with a style and a strategy that we can use in games going forward,” she said.

Football women’s championship results:

At Cary, North Carolina

USA 5 (Mewis 6, Lloyd 23, 29, 48, Press 32) Panama 0

Mexico 4 (Corral 34, 62, Johnson 55, Sanchez 71) Trinidad & Tobago 1 (Cato 50)

Trinidad & Tobabo 0 Panama 3 (Cox 12, Rangel 68, Hernandez 89)

USA 6 (Rapinoe 3, 71, Ertz 47, Morgan 57, 80, Heath 61) Mexico 0

Costa Rica 8 (Herrera 4, Chinchilla 5, 45+1, Sanchez 19, Cruz 33, 38, Barrantes 82-pen, 90+2) Cuba 0

Jamaica 0 Canada 2 (Prince 33, 80).