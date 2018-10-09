Egypt army kills 52 suspected jihadists

CAIRO: Egyptian security forces pressing a campaign against Islamist militants have killed 52 suspected jihadists in the Sinai Peninsula in operations in which three soldiers also died, the army said Monday. The military launched a sweeping operation in February focused on the Sinai in eastern Egypt aimed at wiping out jihadists, including from the Islamic State (IS) group, who have been waging a bloody insurgency. On Monday, the military said that 52 “takfiris” or Sunni Muslim extremists were killed in two separate operations by security forces in the restive peninsula. Three members of the armed forces were also killed in these operations, it said.