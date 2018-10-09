India arrests at least 421for attacks on migrants after rape

AHMEDABAD: Indian police said Monday at least 421 people had been arrested in the western state of Gujarat for attacks on migrant workers following the rape of a one-year-old girl. Local officials say hundreds of labourers, mostly from northern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar states, have left the affluent coastal state after several days of violence. The Gujarat government said additional security forces had been deployed, especially to industrial hubs in the north, where many migrant workers live. “The government strictly condemns the incidents of violence on migrant workers,” J.N Singh, the state’s chief secretary told journalists in the regional capital Gandhinagar.