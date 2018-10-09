Tue October 09, 2018
Agencies
October 9, 2018

Turkey asks to search Saudi consulate in missing journalist case

ANKARA: Turkey has sought permission to search Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul after a prominent journalist from the kingdom went missing last week following a visit to the building, Turkish television reported on Monday. The request was made after the foreign ministry summoned the Saudi ambassador for a second time over the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, NTV broadcaster said. A Turkish diplomatic source confirmed the Saudi envoy was “invited” to the ministry on Sunday in Ankara and was met by deputy foreign minister Sedat Onal. “The ambassador was told that we expected full cooperation during the investigation,” the source said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also asked Saudi officials to prove their claim that missing journalist and Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

