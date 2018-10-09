Interpol’s former Chinese chief accused of bribery

BEIJING: The former Chinese head of Interpol, who went missing last month, was accused of accepting bribes on Monday, becoming the latest top official to fall in President Xi Jinping´s anti-corruption dragnet.

After days of concealing the fate of Meng Hongwei — who is also China´s vice minister for public security — from the international community, the public security ministry said Monday he had accepted bribes but provided no further details on the allegations or the conditions and location of Meng´s apparent detention.

French officials disclosed on Friday that Meng had been reported missing after leaving France for China, while his wife voiced concern for his life on Sunday some two weeks after he texted her an ominous knife emoji.