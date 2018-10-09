China tells Pompeo USmust stop ‘misguided actions’

BEIJING: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faced a testy exchange with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Monday, days after a blistering US denunciation of the Asian power’s global and domestic policies.

Pompeo and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the schism after the chief US diplomat arrived in Beijing on the final leg of an Asian trip focused on North Korea’s nuclear issue. Meeting at the Diaoyutai Guest House, Wang told Pompeo that the United States has “stepped up rhetoric over trade tensions” after a raft of tit-for-tat tariffs on billion of dollars in US and Chinese goods. He also accused the United States of making “a series of moves” on Taiwan — a self-ruling democratic island that Beijing considers a rebel province — and “other issues” that hurt Chinese sovereignty.

“These actions have affected the mutual trust between both sides, and has cast a shadow over the prospect of China-US relations, which completely go against the interest of our two peoples,” Wang said. “We require that the US stop such misguided actions,” he said, adding that the two countries should pursue cooperation “and not descend into conflict and confrontation.”