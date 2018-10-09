Light shower turns weather pleasant in KP

PESHAWAR: The weather turned pleasant and the mercury dropped as the province received light shower on Monday.

Though the weather had remained partially cloudy since morning, the rain started in the afternoon that continued for some time. The rain spell at the beginning of the winter season brought a pleasant change in the weather as the residents enjoyed the shower.

There were also reports of rain from other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Malakand, Mardan and Hazara divisions. The Met office forecast more rain with a thunderstorm.