Motorcyclists worry helmets price hike

Rawalpindi : Motorcyclists are decrying against high prices of ‘helmet’. All kinds of helmets are being sold almost at double prices.

On the directions of Lahore High Court (LHC), traffic police is continuously taking action against two wheelers driving without helmet and also imposing fine on violation. Before starting imposing fine of Rs1,000 on each violator, crackdown against motorcyclists was started on September 23, 2018.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued the order on a petition moved by a social worker Abdullah Malik and directed the traffic police to launch a helmet wearing awareness campaign before starting action against the violators.

The LHC orders regarding use of helmet while driving were strongly appreciated, but helmet sellers are taking full advantage of the crackdown are selling all kinds of helmets on double prices, besides selling substandard ones in the markets. A low quality helmet is being sold for Rs500, middle standard at Rs800 and fine quality helmet at Rs1,500.

The business is taking boom continuously in all markets. A survey conducted by ‘The News’ that traders on both sides of Benazir Bhutto Road from Liaquat Bagh to Waris Khan Stop have purchased helmets in bulk and selling it in ‘black’. The traders here at Kamran Market Saddar are also selling helmet at skyrocketing prices.

Muhammad Imran, a motorcyclist said that earlier he had purchased a normal quality helmet at Rs250, but three days back he purchased it at Rs500. When he asked the shopkeeper why helmet were being sold at high rates? he replied that they were facing shortage of helmets these days so prices were higher. The shopkeeper told that the prices would increase more in next days, Imran said.

A helmet dealer Naveed Ahmed said that we purchased helmets at high prices therefore were selling at higher rates.

The City District Government, Rawalpindi official spokesman Shahid Shah told ‘The News’ that we have formed special teams to monitor helmet prices in markets. He has admitted that public filed several complaints that traders selling helmet in skyrocketing prices. We immediately took notice of public complaints in this regard, he said. He also said that we will not only impose fine against profiteers but register FIRs as well.