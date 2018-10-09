Singers can register to participate in contest till Oct 12

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has urged the young girls fond of singing and playing instrumental music to get registered themselves with the council till October 12 for participating in the singing and instrumental competition to be held on October 15 under the ‘Talent-Hunt discovery competition programme.’

The singing competition is especially arranged for the girls to give them a platform for excelling while both girls and boys can take part in the instrumental competition, Programme Executive, Ubaid Ullah informed while talking to APP on Monday.

The girls aged between 15-17 years can participate in the competition of national songs and Pakistani film songs while for the instrumental playing, the same age limit is required for both boys and girls, he said.

Those getting registered for instrumental competition must play any of the instruments like flute, ‘tabla’, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium, while the judges for the competition are famous singers Muhammad Ali and Mubashira.