‘PKLI clinics checking 3,000 patients daily’

LAHORE: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Research Centre has served about 680,000 patient visits for hepatitis relief under its Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Programme (HPTP) since the launch of the first Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Clinic in March 2017.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, currently more than 3,000 patients are daily being seen and provided with screening, vaccination and treatment completely free of charge at the 23 Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Clinics in different districts.

PKLI hospital, which was launched on December 25, 2017, has served over 169,000 patient interactions in the short span of time. The hospital has provided free or subsidised treatment to about 90pc of the patients. Serving the ailing humanity, PKLI’s highly trained surgeons have effectively performed around 665 major and minor surgeries, including kidney transplant surgeries. PKLI has provided laboratory services to more than 82,700 patients and radiology services to over 12,500 patients. More than 3,160 dialysis services have been provided to patients at the hospital.

In addition to kidney transplantation, major surgeries such as laser surgery for stone are offered to the patients. Liver surgeries like Liver Resection and major cancer surgeries for bladder tumor requiring complete removal of bladder and creation of new bladder have been started. Liver transplantation, complex cancer surgeries and other major surgeries will be started in the near future.

anti-measles campaign: Punjab Health Director General Dr Munir Ahmad has asked Health Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to play an active role in 12-day anti-measles campaign from October 15 and monitor activities in the field to ensure the campaign a success.

The cooperation of religious leaders, minorities’ leaders, Imams of mosques, teachers, social workers and members of NGOs for social mobilisation of general public, especially the parents is necessary, he said and added: “Prevention of children’s health is the base of healthy future of the country”.

sealed: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed another nine quackery outlet in Lahore. According to a press release, PHC teams had visited 68 treatment centres and sealed nine.

The sealed outlets consisted in seven general quacks and two medical stores. These were; Khalil Clinic, Al-Sheikh Medical Store, Tahir Clinic, Bhatti Medical Store and Clinic, Husnain Clinic, Mukhtar Clinic, Ayesha Clinic, Farooq Clinic and Umar Clinic.