Decision to ban INGOs welcomed

The government’s decision to ban 18 international NGOs engaged in suspicious and dubious activities has been widely welcomed by various personalities.

Nasir Hameed Khan, a member of business community, welcoming the decision to ban 18 international NGOs, said it is a good move because these foreign funded bodies under the cover of humanitarian work are working against the interests of Pakistan and sowing seeds of discord and dissensions in the country. Many INGOs are engaged in propagating foreign ideologies contrary to our culture and ideology. They should all be asked to stop such activities without wasting further time, he added.

Syed N Ahmed, a teacher of Punjab University, said it was a long awaited move taken in the larger interest of the country.